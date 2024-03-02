March 2nd is International Rescue Cat Day.

Bringing home a furry friend in need — it’s all about giving a second chance and finding a loyal companion for life.

It is estimated that there are millions of homeless cats in the Canada each year who are just waiting and hoping for a family to take them in and love them! International Rescue Cat Day is here to raise awareness for the cause and bring humans into a life-giving and love-giving relationship with these adorable and delightful furry creatures.

