Lancaster Care Home Brightened by New Mural

Artists Sara Leger and Erynn Doherty painted a floral mural at LLTC. (Photo : Submitted)

Lancaster, Ontario – The Lancaster Long Term Care Residence (LLTC) unveiled a new mural adorning the 200 wing of the facility. Artists Sara Leger and Erynn Doherty collaborated on this project, bringing smiles to residents’ faces.

Sara Leger shared, “I thought it would be nice for the resident to have something joyful to look at. I thoroughly enjoyed painting it.” Erynn Doherty added, “It was a really great day.”

The mural, characterized by its lively colors and floral design, has quickly become a favorite among the residents. One resident expressed, “The bright colours and flowers make me feel at home.” Another resident noted, “The art is so much nicer to look at than a blank wall.”

In her blog post, Leger emphasized the mural’s positive impact, stating, “Art has a way of bringing people together. Giving back to the community through art is a powerful way to connect with others.”

