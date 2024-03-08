March Break at the Marsh

March 8, 2024 — Changed at 18 h 30 min on March 6, 2024
provided by the River Institute and RRCA
March Break at the Marsh

March Break Family Workshops

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 (9 am to 12 pm)

March 12 – 15, 2024

This March break, the River Institute and the RRCA are hosting a series of free family workshops at Cooper Marsh Conservation Area. From March 12 to 15, children and their parents or caregivers will be able to drop in at the Marsh’s Visitors Centre between 9 am and 12 pm to join in a variety of fun, hands-on educational activities suitable for all ages.

Participants will have a chance to handle aquatic macroinvertebrates and identify them using a dichotomous key and microscope, learn about the many animals found at Cooper Marsh, conduct various experiments and water quality tests, and more. Visitors will also venture out on guided hikes around Cooper Marsh, find out about the ecological and hydrological importance of wetlands, and learn winter tree identification.

One of the RRCA’s three Conservation Areas, Cooper Marsh frequently host education programs offered through a partnership with the River Institute’s environmental education team. Cooper Marsh Conservation Area is located at 20020 County Rd. 2, South Glengarry, ON.

For more information visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca. Learn more about the River Institute’s education programs at education.riverinstitute.ca or by contacting (613) 936-6620 or info@riverinstitute.ca

