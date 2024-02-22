Menopause The Musical #2 – Cruising Through ‘The Change’ Hits Aultsville Theatre, Cornwall!

Cornwall, ON – The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical, hits Aultsville Theatre for

one show only, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Catch Menopause The Musical #2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ on Saturday May 11th @ 2:00PM.

Menopause The Musical #2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is the sequel to the long-running,

international hit show Menopause The Musical, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the

brink of, in the middle of, or have survived ‘The Change.’

The show works to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and

the road ahead.

While Menopause The Musical #2 picks up where the last show left off, audiences can immerse

themselves in the second adventure without having seen the original.

5 years after their chance encounter in a department store, audiences set sail with the same beloved

ladies, for more hi-jinks on the high seas.

Menopause The Musical #2 is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship,

plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses.

Climb aboard for a highly charged trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of great parodied

hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s.

For these four ladies, menopause was not just the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where

love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The original Menopause The Musical debuted in Orlando, Florida and ran Off-Broadway for four years,

performing to more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a US national tour that is still running today.

It is also the longest-running musical in Las Vegas history, performing nightly at Harrah’s Hotel and

Casino. Beloved for more than 20 years and enjoyed by more than 17 million, the show has played in

every state in the continental USA, and in every province in Canada, and 500 cities worldwide.

Set sail for Menopause The Musical #2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ @ Aultsville Theatre Saturday,

May 11th at 2:00 PM!

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 20 at 10 AM.

Ticket purchases can be made through Ticketpro.ca or @ Aultsvilletheatre.com or by calling The Box Office @ 613-932-1661.