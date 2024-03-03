March 3rd is National Anthem Day.

It’s that song that brings folks together, stirs emotions, and reminds us of unity — a sonic symbol of a nation’s pride.

No matter what nation you hail from, there’s a song that everyone knows, and that touches the heart of every member of your country from young to old. That song is your National Anthem, and it speaks of culture and history, and often the very identity of your nation. In many nations the song is song every morning by school children, and in places like America it is actually sung to open certain sporting events, especially American Football. National Anthem Day is here to celebrate the National Anthems of the world, from the obscure and forgotten to the ones that ring out every day.

Share a story with us in the comments section!