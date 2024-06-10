National Ballpoint Pen Day

June 10, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 40 min on May 27, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
National Ballpoint Pen Day

June 10 is National Ballpoint Pen Day.

Whether you’re writing a letter, jotting down a grocery list, or crafting a Shakespearian sonnet, make sure you use a ballpoint pen on National Ballpoint Pen Day.

Celebrating National Ballpoint Pen Day isn’t just about acknowledging a tool; it’s a homage to invention, adaptability, and the everyday art of writing. Whether you’re a leftie or rightie, a doodler or a note-taker, there’s a ballpoint pen out there for you.

With millions made and sold worldwide, they’ve inked their way into our history and hearts. So, this June 10th, why not pick up a pen and let your creativity flow, or perhaps decorate and personalize one as a tribute to this versatile inventor’s dream come true?​​​​

