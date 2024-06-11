June 11 is National Corn on the Cob Day.

In the height of summer, under a cornflower blue sky filled with cotton-ball clouds, the smell of grilled meat fills the air. Children are laughing and playing in the creek, and the adults are setting up the picnic tables with checkered table cloths, red solo cups and paper plates.

In the middle of the table sits a giant bowl covered with a layer of aluminum foil, with steam gently escaping from around the edges, rich with the smell of fabulous, buttery corn on the cob.

Corn on the Cob Day celebrates events like these, whether held outdoors or indoors. It reminisces about the gathering of family around one of the sweetest healthy cookout treats that is available throughout the summer.

It’s Corn on the Cob Day!

