National Corn Dog Day

March 23, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 05 min on January 30, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Corn Dog Day

March 23rd is National Corn Dog Day.

The corn dog is the perfect blending of tastes: delicious cornbread wrapped around a hot dog and dropped into a deep fryer filled with oil.

What else could a person want from a quick and easy snack that can be eaten on the go? But it gets even better because they put it on a stick. It is common knowledge that anything on a stick is better, and National Corn Dog Day comes to remind everyone of that fact!

Get ready to enjoy a delicious snack on a stick! This crispy and savory treat will make your taste buds dance with joy.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Popcorn Day
A&E Plus

National Popcorn Day

January 19th is National Popcorn Day. Oh, Popcorn! Delicious and delightful, popcorn is part of so many traditions. Popcorn balls at Halloween, popcorn strings at Christmas,…

Bread and Roses theme of CDLC International Women’s Day Event
A&E Plus

Bread and Roses theme of CDLC International Women’s Day Event

Cornwall, Ontario - The Cornwall and District Labour Council (CDLC) celebrated International Women's…

National Tell A Fairy Tale Day
A&E Plus

National Tell A Fairy Tale Day

February 26th is National Tell A Fairy Tale Day. Once upon a time, magical stories of princesses, knights, and talking animals filled our hearts with wonder and imagination. Gather…