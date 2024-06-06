National Fish and Chip Day

June 6, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 49 min on May 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Fish and Chip Day
A plate of delicious fish and chips with tartar sauce and coleslaw.

June 6 is National Fish and Chip Day.

Rich, delicious, flavorful, and utterly satisfying — that is the best way to describe this tasty treat made up of, well, fish…and chips!

There is just something extremely special about the tang of salt and the oil-stained newspaper that speaks of a meal so steeped in tradition, it only seems appropriate that it comes wrapped in the day’s news!

National Fish and Chip Day commemorates this fundamental meal of the working class throughout the United Kingdom and beyond. And while its roots may lay on Britannia’s foggy shores, there are few places in the world that this comfort food hasn’t found its way to.

National Fish and Chip Day is just the time to celebrate this delicious meal!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

National Clam Chowder Day
A&E Plus

National Clam Chowder Day

February 25th is National Clam Chowder Day. It's like a warm, creamy ocean hug for the taste buds, rich with the essence of the briny deep, bringing comfort in every spoonful. Love…

COMMUNITY EVENTS
A&E Plus

COMMUNITY EVENTS

THE CORNWALL HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY will hold it's annual plant sale May 25th at St. Therese de Lisieux Church (1304 Lisieux St). Info: Hortsociety@gmail.com or visit our Facebook…

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!
A&E Plus

POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

NATIONAL FIDDLE DAY on Sat., May 18 at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown from 2-4 pm. Goodies and drinks will keep you cool while tapping your toes to…