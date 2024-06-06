June 6 is National Fish and Chip Day.

Rich, delicious, flavorful, and utterly satisfying — that is the best way to describe this tasty treat made up of, well, fish…and chips!

There is just something extremely special about the tang of salt and the oil-stained newspaper that speaks of a meal so steeped in tradition, it only seems appropriate that it comes wrapped in the day’s news!

National Fish and Chip Day commemorates this fundamental meal of the working class throughout the United Kingdom and beyond. And while its roots may lay on Britannia’s foggy shores, there are few places in the world that this comfort food hasn’t found its way to.

National Fish and Chip Day is just the time to celebrate this delicious meal!

