POP IN THIS WEEKEND!

STRAWBERRY SOCIAL FUNDRAISER sponsored by Child Haven International on Sun., June 9, from 2-4. The Social will be in the Benson Centre’s Automotive Room. Music by Heart Strings Ensemble, strawberry table by Judy Stewart, and a bazaar of exotic Eastern goods by Child Haven. Tickets and info: Elaine at 613-330-3117.

GLENGARRY ENCORE EDUCATION AGM and Volunteer Recognition on Fri., June 7th from 1-3 pm at The Sandfield Centre, 102 Derby St. W. (Island Park), Alexandria. Help us to thank our dedicated volunteers. Enjoy entertainment by Simply Singing Choir and readings from WIN members as well as cake and beverages.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com