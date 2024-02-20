February 20th is National Muffin Day.

Warm, freshly baked treats with a crispy exterior and fluffy interior, in a variety of flavors — perfect for breakfast or a snack.

Who doesn’t like a big, tasty muffin to start their day in the morning? Muffins are an essential morning staple for many people (and great in the afternoons and evenings too). National Muffin Day is an opportunity for people everywhere to celebrate everything they might love about muffins with the people all around.

