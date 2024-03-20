March 20th is National Ravioli Day.

Ooh, la, la, get your eggs and flour ready and put that favorite Italian music on the record player – because it’s National Ravioli Day!

While many people probably have a certain idea of what ravioli is like, it can actually be any type of filled pasta that is filled and then sealed up. So, whether a person has a penchant for tortellini, the humble ravioli, or the not-so-common agnolotti, they are all types of ravioli and deserve to be celebrated.

National Ravioli Day is the perfect day to enjoy and appreciate not only the classic dish that ravioli is, but also other tasty kinds of pasta, sauces, and even the country of Italy, ravioli’s native land!

