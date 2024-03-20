National Ravioli Day

March 20, 2024 — Changed at 15 h 48 min on January 30, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Ravioli Day

March 20th is National Ravioli Day.

Ooh, la, la, get your eggs and flour ready and put that favorite Italian music on the record player – because it’s National Ravioli Day!

While many people probably have a certain idea of what ravioli is like, it can actually be any type of filled pasta that is filled and then sealed up. So, whether a person has a penchant for tortellini, the humble ravioli, or the not-so-common agnolotti, they are all types of ravioli and deserve to be celebrated.

National Ravioli Day is the perfect day to enjoy and appreciate not only the classic dish that ravioli is, but also other tasty kinds of pasta, sauces, and even the country of Italy, ravioli’s native land!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Let’s Laugh Day
A&E Plus

National Let’s Laugh Day

March 19th is National Let’s Laugh Day. Laughter boosts mood, relieves stress, and strengthens relationships. So, don't forget to laugh often and spread joy wherever…

Art Hive Buzzing at Cornwall Public Library
A&E Plus

Art Hive Buzzing at Cornwall Public Library

Cornwall, Ontario - On Saturday, March 9, the Cornwall Public Library was buzzing with creativity as Yafa Goawily hosted another Cornwall…