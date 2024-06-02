National Rotisserie Chicken Day

June 2, 2024
June 2 is National Rotisserie Chicken Day.

National Rotisserie Chicken Day tickles our taste buds every June 2nd. It’s a special day for food lovers to enjoy a well-loved dish. People worldwide celebrate by cooking and eating this delicious chicken, known for its juicy flavor.

Each year, June 2 serves as a day for enjoying juicy, flavorful chicken and an opportunity to reflect on the culinary traditions that have shaped our eating habits. The celebration highlights how simple cooking methods can produce remarkable results.

From its origins at Boston Market to becoming a day celebrated by millions, National Rotisserie Chicken Day connects us through our shared love for a classic, comfort food dish.

