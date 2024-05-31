National Save Your Hearing Day

National Save Your Hearing Day

May 31 is National Save Your Hearing Day.

Educate yourself about hearing loss, and start taking steps to prevent or diminish it. Lower the volume on your headphones, use hearing protection at work, etc.

National Save Your Hearing Day is our yearly reminder to turn down the dial and to listen to the birds chirping outside our windows, for a change. Its originator is unknown, but bless our eardrums, he did us a great service, because how would we otherwise have been able to tell teenagers to turn off that noise?

National Save Your Hearing Day is best celebrated in peaceful environments, with earmuffs, if need be. There’s a 60:60 rule that everybody should abide by on this day, which says you should listen to your MP3 at 60% of volume capacity for less than 60 minutes a day. It applies to concerts, as well. But if you simply couldn’t resist going to a live rock concert without wearing earplugs, then you should know you’ve been exposed to hours of decibel noise, the equivalent of listening to an ambulance siren for hundreds of minutes. A hearing detox consisting of 16 hours of auricular rest would do wonders for your eardrums, so have it on this day, because everybody else is.

