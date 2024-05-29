National Senior Health & Fitness Day

National Senior Health & Fitness Day

May 29 is National Senior Health & Fitness Day.

As we age, exercise and health get more difficult, but also more important. Explore options like low-impact exercise and water workouts for health in old age.

Stay young, healthy and flexible by enjoying and celebrating National Senior Health & Fitness Day! Whether you’re a senior yourself or you have one in your life, this day acts as a perfect reminder and motivator to enjoy the benefits that exercise and good health offer.

