June 9 is National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day.

Rhubarb and strawberries make an amazing combination! While the strawberries are sweet, the rhubarb provides a deliciously sour complement that offers a balance and tasty complexity. And when these two are combined and put together in a pie? Well, there’s nothing quite like it.

It’s time to celebrate and enjoy National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section!