February 8th is Opera Day.

An art form that combines music, theater, and storytelling, the thrilling voices of opera singers can transport you to another world.

Dust off your windpipes, take a deep breath and get ready to belt out your appreciation for Opera Day!

Operas have been captivating audiences since the sixteenth century, and this highly revered art form continues to gain new enthusiasts, complete with its own special day.

