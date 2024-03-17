Saint Patrick’s Day

March 17th is Saint Patrick’s Day.

Erin Go Bragh! Meaning ‘Ireland forever’, this phrase is often heard as part of the celebrations that take place surrounding St. Patrick’s Day. This day, near the end of the winter season, is a time to show appreciation for Irish culture – whether by those who are actually Irish or those who simply love all things Irish. Of course, in addition, this is an important time to pay honour and respect for this man who sacrificed much to help other people.

Now It’s time for St. Patrick’s Day!

