Stitch in Time at the Glengarry Pioneer Museum

The Glengarry Pioneer Museum is hosting a fiber arts day called “A Stitch In Time” on Saturday, July 23rd from 10 am to 4 pm. A variety of fiber artists will be demonstrating their handywork in contrast to textiles from the collection, highlighting the importance of the stitch in our history. Vendors will be selling textile related goods, while guest speakers, children’s activities and food will be onsite.

Organizers have planned for a full range of demonstrations and chances to see or try your hand at spinning, weaving, knitting, tatting, crochet, felting and everything in-between. Several supply vendors will be attending to set up shop in case you want to take projects home or try something new.

NEW this year at “A Stitch in Time”, the museum is partnering with two historical textile experts to offer fascinating talks in the pavilion. The topics include Historical Patterning for Fashion Design by Caitlyn Wright at 11 am, and Historical Samplers from 1725 to the Early 20th Century by Lianne Van Leyen at 3 pm.

Caitlin began her journey into the world of costuming through an undergraduate program in history, where she fell in love with researching the social history of dress. She followed up these studies with hands-on training in fashion and costume design, spending many grueling hours interning backstage at runway shows, theatre productions, and fashion photoshoots. Nowadays, she keeps the traditional dressmaking practices of the past alive while running her own fashion business, Delska Dressmaking, teaching workshops and creating bespoke pieces for luxury clients across North America.

Lianne Van Leyen is a domestic interpreter and historic cook at Upper Canada Village, located east of Morrisburg, Ontario. A caretaker of antique samplers and needlework, she is also the owner, and designer behind 1897 Schoolhouse Samplers. Starting in 2017, Lianne began and has since shared her sampler collection with local, national and international needlework and sampler guilds and public museums interested in learning more about samplers and their history through in–person and virtual presentations.

The museum is excited to have these guest speakers share their love of history and textiles and how it has shaped their lives and continues to inspire them.

There is more! Are you skilled with a drop spindle? Be sure to enter our Drop Spindle Competition on site! Starting at 12:30pm, competitors will have two hours to construct a skein of plied wool yarn. Competitors should bring their own drop spindle, scissors, niddy noddy, and chair. There will be a registration fee of $2.00. Prizes to be won! If this seems like another language, come check it out to see what spinning with a drop spindle is all about.

If that’s not enough action, you can stop by for family activities and learn how to wet felt wool or participate in other crafts and games that are fun for the whole family!

Admission to “A Stitch in Time” is $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members, while families may enter for $25 and families with a membership, just $15. Purchase a membership at the gate and get half-off all of the museum’s featured events straight through to the Christmas event in December!

To find out more about museum events please visit the website at www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca, look for the Glengarry Pioneer Museum on Facebook, or stop in at 1645 County Road 30 in Dunvegan, Ontario to speak to one of our knowledgeable staff members. For more information please contact the museum at 613-527-5230 or info@glengarrypioneermuseum.ca