The Price is Right Live

Come on down to the Ed Lumley Arena and see the world’s most popular game show, just like on TV!

The Cornwall Civic Complex will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on Tuesday, October 10th at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 7 pm.

The Price Is Right Live is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like PlinkoCliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fabulous Showcase.

Playing to near sold out audiences for more than ten years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Register here: https://forms.gle/qz6Wk3TK9fm5JMF59

