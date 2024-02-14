Valentine’s Day

February 14, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 22 min on January 4, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
Valentine’s Day

February 14th is Valentine’s Day.

A day filled with love, romance and sweet gestures — the perfect opportunity to show affection towards those special people in your life.

Love and romance. Candy and flowers. Cards and gifts. Dinner and dancing.

Valentine’s Day comes along with a whole host of plans and accoutrements that are meant to all boil down to one thing: Love. And it all comes in the name of one man, St. Valentine, who was an interesting (and perhaps slightly misunderstood) character in history.

It’s time to learn about and celebrate Valentine’s Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

More CAPE news!
A&E Plus

More CAPE news!

Cape announces new guest for 2024.  Matthew G. Taylor is a Canadian actor best known for portraying Nemesis in RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE and has been in numerous feature…

Pancake Day
A&E Plus

Pancake Day

February 13th is Pancake Day. Fluffy, golden discs of happiness that make mornings magical, there's nothing quite like a stack of pancakes to start your day off right. With…