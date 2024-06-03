June 3 is World Cider Day.

A crisp, refreshing drink that embodies autumn in a glass. Made from freshly pressed apples, it’s the perfect companion for cozy evenings.

Made from crisp and juicy apples, cider is a beloved drink that has fans literally all over the world and, in some places, it has even developed a bit of a cult following. From the freshly pressed non-alcoholic variety to the hand crafted hard ciders that offer a huge array of flavors, World Cider Day is meant to appreciate them all.

Not to be confused with Apple Cider Day which is celebrated in November, this one is in honor of World Cider Day where the enjoyment of all types of cider, even hard ciders, is celebrated all over the globe!

