World Cider Day

June 3, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 14 min on May 13, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World Cider Day

June 3 is World Cider Day.

A crisp, refreshing drink that embodies autumn in a glass. Made from freshly pressed apples, it’s the perfect companion for cozy evenings.

Made from crisp and juicy apples, cider is a beloved drink that has fans literally all over the world and, in some places, it has even developed a bit of a cult following. From the freshly pressed non-alcoholic variety to the hand crafted hard ciders that offer a huge array of flavors, World Cider Day is meant to appreciate them all.

Not to be confused with Apple Cider Day which is celebrated in November, this one is in honor of World Cider Day where the enjoyment of all types of cider, even hard ciders, is celebrated all over the globe!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Rotisserie Chicken Day
A&E Plus

National Rotisserie Chicken Day

June 2 is National Rotisserie Chicken Day. National Rotisserie Chicken Day tickles our taste buds every June 2nd. It’s a special day for food lovers to enjoy a well-loved…