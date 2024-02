February 15th is World Hippo Day.

These adorable creatures spend their days splashing in the water, munching on grass, and wowing us with their powerful jaws!

Fancy waddling in a mud bath, getting angry with some tourists and yawning a lot while opening your mouth really, really wide? Then World Hippo Day, a chance to celebrate these water-loving creatures, sounds like the perfect occasion for you!

Share a story with us in the comments section!