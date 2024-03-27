March 27th is World Theatre Day.

Dating back a few thousand years, theatre is a unique and interesting part of culture that has certainly evolved over time. The word “theatre” gets its roots from an ancient Greek word that means “a place for seeing”, and that definition continues to be meaningful today. Even after so many centuries, theatre continues to be used as a way to not only tell stories and see things, but to make an impact on culture and society at large.

Whether writing and directing, producing and acting, creating beautiful costumes or doing lighting and scene design, theatre is a medium of art that requires a wide range of talented artists involved in a variety of ways. And World Theatre Day is here to show appreciation for those who give their time and talent to make the show go on.

