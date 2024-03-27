World Theatre Day

March 27, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 10 min on February 14, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World Theatre Day

March 27th is World Theatre Day.

Dating back a few thousand years, theatre is a unique and interesting part of culture that has certainly evolved over time. The word “theatre” gets its roots from an ancient Greek word that means “a place for seeing”, and that definition continues to be meaningful today. Even after so many centuries, theatre continues to be used as a way to not only tell stories and see things, but to make an impact on culture and society at large.

Whether writing and directing, producing and acting, creating beautiful costumes or doing lighting and scene design, theatre is a medium of art that requires a wide range of talented artists involved in a variety of ways. And World Theatre Day is here to show appreciation for those who give their time and talent to make the show go on.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

Menopause The Musical #2 – Cruising Through ‘The Change’ Hits Aultsville Theatre, Cornwall!
A&E Plus

Menopause The Musical #2 – Cruising Through ‘The Change’ Hits Aultsville Theatre, Cornwall!

Cornwall, ON - The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical, hits Aultsville Theatre…

THE STAMPEDERS …. One More Time
A&E Plus

THE STAMPEDERS …. One More Time

Coming To Select Ontario Theatres Tickets Now On Sale ‘They're on their way, to the city lights’ ... and, THE predominant Canadian Rock ‘n’ Roll band of the 1970s…

The Aultsville Spotlight
A&E Plus

The Aultsville Spotlight

Over the last few weeks, the support that Aultsville Theatre has received from the community has been tremendous, and I am personally overwhelmed with gratitude. Having…