March 24, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 45 min on February 14, 2024
SEAWAY NEWS
World Tuberculosis Day

March 24th is World Tuberculosis Day.

Tuberculosis, serious disease of the lungs which causes severe coughing, coughing up blood, and night sweats. It can be fatal if not treated, as it remains a huge epidemic among the world population.

Tuberculosis can be treated with medication, but those in third-world countries don’t have access to those resources. This disease can lead to death over a long period of time.

World Tuberculosis Day aims to increase the awareness of this disease while also encouraging people out there to end this potential epidemic.

