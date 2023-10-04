A “Heaven on Earth” during a time of need

Ruby and her husband, James, have experienced the love and compassion of Hospice time and time again. Ruby is a kind soul with a big heart. Throughout her chosen career of volunteering with the Canadian Cancer Society for over twenty years, Ruby found a passion for supporting her community. When the Hospice first opened its doors in 2009, Ruby came on board as a volunteer and spent her days in the kitchen putting together meals for clients. She explained, “I liked doing it because I wanted to help people who needed it most.”

However, as time went on and Ruby’s illness began to take its toll, the Hospice team was there for her and her husband. At times when Ruby found it difficult to walk, she would come do shorter stays at Hospice so she could regain her strength and return home safely. Ruby shared, “The goal I’m working towards right now is to walk more so I get stronger and steady on my feet so I can go home. With the help of the staff, we walk laps around the building together everyday.” As Ruby’s loving husband and caregiver, James uses this time to have a reprieve himself. James shared, “It’s just us, so when she’s home I do everything I can to support her.”

Ruby’s stays have been sporadic over the years and she and James have agreed that when the time comes, Ruby will be closing her final chapter at home or at Carefor’s Hospice. James and Ruby have seen firsthand the challenges and shortfalls of the healthcare system throughout their lifetimes and have decided they will be making the choice themselves when the time comes. James shared, “There’s a lot of goodness, love, compassion here; I believe Hospice is heaven and all of the nurses and PSWs are angels. That’s what people need.”

Become a Hospice Volunteer

Hospice volunteers are the caring souls at the very heart of the organization’s palliative care programs and services. Their unwavering dedication and selflessness provide invaluable support to those receiving end-of-life care and their families. These remarkable individuals offer not just their time but also their empathy, creating a comforting presence in the lives of those in need. From lending a listening ear to assisting with daily tasks, their contributions bring solace and relief to patients and their loved ones during challenging times.

Carefor Hospice volunteers exemplify the power of human kindness, shaping a caring community that genuinely makes a difference in the lives of those on the palliative care journey. If you would like to learn more about becoming a Hospice volunteer, please contact Kristan Poirier at 613-932-3451 ext. 4140, or email krpoirier@carefor.ca. Available volunteer roles include Palliative Adult Day Program, Residential/ Community Volunteer Visiting, Complimentary Services, Kitchen, Bereavement, Special events, Gardening, Happy Cart, and Nurses Helper.