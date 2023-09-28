At CHP Home Care, it’s the personalized touch that makes the difference.

The locally-owned and operated private home care facility in Cornwall was established by Murielle Gregoire, a registered nurse with more than 30 years of expertise when it comes to caring for loved ones in our community.

Gregoire’s goal has always been to address the community’s need for quality care, in a comfortable setting, that respects affordability and family.

“Our professional caregivers undergo an extensive background check to ensure that we are growing our team with the best compassionate caregivers,” said Gregoire.

CHP, thanks to Gregoire’s guidance, has embraced values that reflect the one-on-one personal care that clients have come to love and enjoy.

Professional staff are available 24 hours a day to answer questions and address care needs. Family and loved ones can feel confident that their input is valued, with care appointments scheduled regularly.

Trudy MacDiarmid, CHP’s director of employee and customer care, has developed a successful intake process to identify the needs of their clients. This seamless process allows CHP to create a comprehensive personalized care plan to meet all the needs of clients while addressing priorities and challenges as they arise.

CHP’s services run the gamut and clients range in age from children to seniors. Services include Personal care, wellness check ins, palliative, post surgical and post hospital care.

CHP has a full staff complement of personal support workers, health-care aides, registered nurses, and registered practical nurses.

CHP provides peace of mind to clients. Staff undergo rigorous screening that includes vulnerable sector checks. CHP is fully insured and bonded.

CHP is prepared to work within the budget of all clients, and services can be tailored to address the specific needs of each client.

TESTIMONIAL

“Months have elapsed since the time we first contacted CHP Home Care in search of a stay-at-home solution for our mother. The initial meeting seemed too good to be true. The care services required by the family were identified, and within 24 hours a substantial care plan (3 visits per day) was put into place and implemented.

TOTAL SUCCESS! Things are not supposed to happen that fast, but they did! Months ago !! That’s the time our mother met a new team of caring friends, and that’s the time the family gained the support required for themselves and their mother. It is without hesitation that we can wholeheartedly recommend the services of CHP Home Care without any reservation whatsoever. My name is Gary and I could go on and on about the efficiencies and effectiveness of the custom homecare plan put forth by CHP. Feel free to call me (or drop in and see me) if you would like to obtain further clarification on our family’s experience. I will be glad to help provide answers to any of the questions you may have in your time of need.”

– The Dionne family.

Cornwall, Ontario

To book a free consultation visit www.chphomecare.ca or call 613-361-9395.

The office of CHP Home Care is located at 381 Eleventh Street East, Cornwall, Ontario