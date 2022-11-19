SRMT Health Services Reports 72.7% Vaccination Rate

AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Health Services reported a slight increase in the overall vaccination rate for the southern portion of the Akwesasne community. They report an increase of .1% since their last report on Kenténha/October 17, 2022 — bringing the overall vaccination rate to 72.7%. The rate reflects individuals who have received their initial two-shot series of a COVID-19 Vaccine.

The was no change in the vaccination rate for the 6-months to 4-year-old age group or among individuals ages 12-years old or more. The 5 to 11-year-old age group however, saw a slight increase of .7%, as five (5) more individuals received their initial two doses of the vaccine.

Health Services is pleased that an additional 184 individuals ages 18-years or more chose to complete their vaccination series by receiving the Second Booster. They continue to ask all individuals to please boost your immunity to COVID-19 by receiving your entire series of vaccinations.

The primary series of vaccinations (initial two doses) of the COVID-19 Vaccine continues to available for individuals ages 6-months and older each Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Tribal Clinic, located at 404 State Route 37. Individuals are asked to please call in advance to schedule an appointment by calling (518) 358-3141.

The Monovalent Booster (First Booster) is available for individuals ages 5-years old or more who have received their initial two doses of the vaccine, while the Bivalent Booster (Second Booster) is available for individuals 12 years or more who received their First Booster at least four (4) months ago. The Bivalent Pfizer Vaccine is for individuals 12-years old or more, while the Bivalent Moderna Vaccine is for clients who are 18 years or older.

Health Services is kindly urging individuals to please complete your series of vaccinations, particularly the Bivalent Booster that now provides better protection against COVID-19. It contains an mRNA component that has common attributes of the omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.

Individuals are encouraged to download the new Health Services app for your smartphone or other device to stay up-to-date on COVID-19. The “Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe” app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play and includes a clinic directory, health videos, tribal news and events, employment opportunities, a quick link to the Tribal Members Portal, and other important information.