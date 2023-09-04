Board Chair Sue Wilson Appointed to the Minister’s Advisory Council on Special Education

Kemptville, ON – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario is pleased to share that Board Chair Sue Wilson has been appointed to the Minister’s Advisory Council on Special Education (MACSE), for a two-year term, as the representative of the School Board Trustees constituency.

The Council advises the Minister of Education on matters related to the establishment and provision of special education programs and services, including the identification and provision of early intervention programs for students with special educational needs.

As a member of the Council, Chair Wilson will meet up to three times per year to identify concerns in the delivery of special education programs and services, provide advice and recommendations for the ministry’s consideration, and respond to proposals or positions of the Ministry of Education and/or other ministries.

“I am extremely honoured to have the privilege of serving on the Minister’s Advisory Council on Special Education. I look forward to working with the Council and representing my constituency to serve students in this capacity, which complements my involvement with the CDSBEO Special Education Advisory Committee,” noted Chair Wilson.

Chair Wilson has served as Trustee with CDSBEO since 1999, has held the role of Vice-Chair from 2020-2022, and began her term as Board Chair last November. She has had a longstanding involvement with the CDSBEO Special Education Advisory Committee, where she has served as Chair since 2001.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 13,300 students.