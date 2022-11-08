CPS Kicks Off Crime Prevention Week

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is proud to celebrate the return of Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs from November 6 to 12, 2022. The Provincial Crime Prevention Week is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across Ontario.

This year’s theme is “Safer. Stronger. Together,” which highlights the importance of working together to achieve safer and healthier communities for everyone. This year’s theme enables police services to promote the benefits, of not only a law enforcement response to criminal activities, but a holistic community approach to addressing criminal incidents and issues related to safety and well-being.

“Crime prevention involves all of us working together to make our homes, neighbourhoods, and workplaces healthy and safe,” said Sergeant Scott Coulter of the Crime Reduction and Community Partnerships Bureau. “Crime prevention is a major tool that we rely on our community to use in order to work collaboratively to make Cornwall a safer place.”

During the week, officers will be conducting presentations throughout the community to help spread awareness on different crime trends and how citizens can protect themselves and their property to avoid becoming a victim. Additionally, the CPS will be sharing numerous strategies and crime prevention tips on social media. Some of these topics include:

Stolen vehicle prevention

Residence and business safety

Hate crime/motivated incident awareness

Frauds

Senior safety

Domestic/sexual assault

Human trafficking

The CPS will also be sharing some new programs and opportunities for residents to become involved in, while working in partnership with police.

The CPS encourages members of the public to follow us on social media to learn about various crime prevention strategies, as well as where to find help and resources.

Together, we can work towards our vision of, “A Safer Cornwall.”