St. Lawrence College Open House on November 4

Cornwall Ontario – St. Lawrence College will be holding an Open House on Saturday November 4 at the Cornwall campus from 9:00 am to 11:00 am.

The hub of the event will be at Aultsville Hall where faculty from all programs will be present to answer questions. Tours will be going every 30 minutes and labs and classrooms will be open for viewing.

“Open House is a terrific chance for anyone wondering what college offers! Whether you are a student or part of a support network for someone considering upskilling, coming to Open House will let you see the facilities, people, and service available to all our students” says SLC President and CEO, Glenn Vollebregt. “There’s never been a better time to be an Ontario college student – our programs are practical and reflect real-world business and industry settings and expectations. Our graduates are equipped to succeed when they begin their careers, and they start creating connections right from the first day that they join us.”

The Cornwall Campus of St. Lawrence College is nestled on the banks of the St. Lawrence River, immediately adjacent to the popular Waterfront Trail. The campus has recently received a major redevelopment, resulting in new class rooms, new equipment and an overall improved experience.

“We are looking forward to giving people a sneak peek of what college life is like,” says Maher Ghalayini, Senior Vice President, Academic with SLC. “Come and spend some time with us on Saturday morning!”

Register Now!

Registration is though the SLC web site. Registrants will be entered into the Open House Giveaway, where you could win Beats by Dre headphones or Apple iPads.

The Open House is an event for anyone interested in learning more about St. Lawrence College, including high school students considering a post-secondary education, high school graduates, current SLC applicants, teachers and guidance counsellors, parents and guardians, and individuals wishing to make a career change or upgrade their skills. It is also be a chance to get more information about SLC services, financial aid, and everything you need to make the best out of your experience at St. Lawrence College.