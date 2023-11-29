UCDSB Trustees Elect New Chair and Vice-Chair for 2023-2024

The Upper Canada District School Board’s (UCDSB) Board of Trustees has elected Ward 3 Trustee Jamie Schoular as Chair and Ward 1 Trustee Lynda Johnston as Vice-Chair for 2023-2024.

The Chair and Vice-Chair are voted in each year at the organizational meeting by their trustee peers. Elected to the Board in 2018, this will be Schoular’s first year serving as Chair of the Board. He is in his second term as trustee. Schoular is a member of the UCDSB Parent Involvement Committee, sits on the Board of the Student Transportation of Eastern Ontario andis also a UCDSB representative (Director Designate) for the Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA).

“I am deeply honoured to be elected as Chair of the Board,” says Schoular. “I am looking forward to leading this Board and continuing to work together to provide more opportunities for our students.”

Johnston is in her first year as trustee, being elected in October 2022. She sits on a variety of committees within the Board, including the Champions for Kids Foundation, Trustee Innovation Awards Selection Committee, Trustee Professional Development Committee, Supervised Alternative Learning Committee, Suspensions and Expulsions Committee, and is a mentor for Student Trustees.

“I am humbled and honoured to be elected as Vice-Chair,” says Johnston. “Over the next year, I look forward to learning from those around me and providing support to my fellow trustees while remaining focused on those we are here to serve – our students and their families.