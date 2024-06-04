Lending Library and Guided Walks at RRCA’s Cooper Marsh Conservation Area

Visitors to Cooper Marsh Conservation Area can now upgrade their nature hikes thanks to a free lending library offered through the Marsh’s Visitors Centre. RRCA staff are also providing weekend guided walks at the Conservation Area from June to August.

“Our lending library lets visitors of all ages channel their inner naturalist by providing items like field guides, binoculars, insect collection kits, pond dipping kits, and more,” says RRCA’s newNature Interpreter, Cloe Bailey. “All items are available free of charge from the Visitors Centre, which is open Wednesdays to Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Bailey also offers guided walks through the Marsh every Saturday and Sunday this summer. All are welcome to gather by the Visitors Centre at 10 a.m. before heading out on a 40-minute tour. The walks are a chance for a deeper dive into the Marsh’s history and its hydrological and ecological functions, including the vital habitat it provides to many species of birds, fish, amphibians, insects, and plants.

rrca.on.ca/CitizenScience .” “The lending library and walks also provide extra tools and opportunities for citizen scientists eager to share their observations with the RRCA and other researchers monitoring the Marsh’s biodiversity,” adds Bailey. “Using their mobile phones, visitors can now easily log their observations to a public database available at.”

Located on the picturesque north shore of the St. Lawrence River, Cooper Marsh Conservation Area is a few minutes’ drive west from South Lancaster. The 673-acre wetland hosts a rich biodiversity and is part of the larger Charlottenburgh Marsh – one of the most significant coastal wetlands in Ontario. The RRCA actively maintains, enhances, and restores this natural area, which also features viewing blinds and towers, and a 12-kilometre system of boardwalks and nature trails. Nearly 45,000 people visited Cooper Marsh Conservation Area in 2023. The RRCA is reminding visitors that some of the Marsh’s trails are temporarily closed for maintenance.