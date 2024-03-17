SNC and RRCA Giving 10,000 Free Trees to Eastern Ontario Residents

The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) and South Nation Conservation (SNC) are looking forward to partnering once again with local municipalities to offer 10,000 free tree seedlings to residents in their watershed jurisdictions in Eastern Ontario.

“This year will be our 25th annual Tree Giveaway and our fifth year joining SNC in this shared initiative with our municipalities,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA Communications and Stewardship Team Lead. “It’s so rewarding to connect with community members and help them improve their properties with native tree seedlings. Every tree planted helps make our watersheds healthier and more resilient.”

Several native or naturalized tree species will be available this year, including white pine, Norway spruce, white cedar, white spruce, yellow birch, red maple, sugar maple, red oak, mountain ash, white oak, sycamore, tulip tree, black walnut, highbush cranberry, nannyberry, and pin cherry. Species availability will vary between municipalities.

“We are always eager to join our member municipalities and neighbours at the RRCA to increase our region’s tree cover and help all property owners become environmental land stewards,” says John Mesman, SNC’s Managing Director, Property, Conservation Lands, and Community Outreach.

Residents can visit their local conservation authority’s website or social media account to reserve their seedling bundles, while supplies last. Those successful at securing seedlings will receive an email confirmation with a pick-up date and location in their municipality in late April or May.

The annual Tree Giveaway also helps introduce residents to their conservation authority’s various stewardship programs, which help improve the area’s tree cover, flood resilience, wildlife habitat, and the overall health of local watersheds. Both RRCA and SNC provide full-service planting, which through various partnerships may include significant cost savings. For those with smaller projects in mind, an Over-the-Counter Tree Seedling program offers a variety of native tree and shrub seedlings at low cost.

In 2024, RRCA is gearing up to add 56,000 trees to the local landscape, while SNC will be planting over 108,000. Since their establishment decades ago, the two conservation authorities have planted millions of trees in eastern Ontario.

For information on RRCA’s forestry programs, go to rrca.on.ca/Trees or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca. For SNC’s programs, go to nation.on.ca or contact 1-877-984-2948 or info@nation.ca.