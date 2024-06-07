Sow Much Fun at Plant Give-Away

The annual Incredible Edible Plant Give-Away returned to Cornwall on June 1st, offering residents free vegetable plants and seeds at several locations. Organized by the Transition Cornwall+ Food Action Group, the event drew eager gardeners to the Aquatic Centre, Agape Centre, Mattice Park, and Benson Centre.

“We have been doing this event for 12 years, and I think it has a reputation within the community for being a great spot to get some good quality vegetable seedlings,” said event organizer Kat Rendek. “Everything is from volunteers to our community, so everything is free. It excites people to attend to see our selection and get creative in their own gardens.”

Rendek emphasized the community-driven nature of the event, adding, “It’s the community that makes this event so successful. We’re always looking for volunteers to help grow plants, donate plants, or help us at our events.”

Supported by Marlin Orchards, Cornerstone Organics, the City of Cornwall, Agape, Cornwall Kinsmen Club, and the Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, the event aims to encourage gardening and address foodinsecurity.