The Cornwall Optimist Ball Hockey League (COMBHL) registration opened on Jan 1st, 2024, they have 3 main divisions U9, U12,U15 with the addition this year of, the Tiny “CREW” this new division is for U5.

The COMBHL “CREW” is a coed league consisting of players from 6 to 15 years old, with the Tiny “CREW” consisting of 4–6-year-olds. The COMBHL should see 200 players this year up from 150 from 2023. Registration is done online at www.combhl.org, cost is $150 this comes with a Free “CREW” T-Shirt and end of the year banquet, they also have many different surprises in store for the season for more information on how you can get off the bench and join the “CREW” you can email: combhl@optimistclubofcornwall.org.

“At the heart of the game of ball hockey lies the joy of playing with friends, learning new skills, and having fun. Our mission is to provide a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment where kids can develop their passion for this exciting sport while building confidence, friendships, and teamwork skills that will serve them well on and off the court.”’