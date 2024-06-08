Unemployment taking heavy toll

Unemployment has gripped the country from all sides, with people suffering from unemployment in every street and city in our society. In Canada , particularly in Ontario, graduates are deprived of jobs. There are graduates who are forced to work on a dailybasis/ labour to support their families. Unemployment stands as a pressing concern that has brought significant challenges regarding educational infrastructures and poor communities’ access to opportunities for survival. The government should address unemployment and provide facilities that fulfill public requirements.

Mohammad Talat Naeem

Cornwall, ON