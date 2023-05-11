4 foolproof vegetables for first-time gardeners

May 11, 2023 at 10 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
Seaway News
Comment count:
4 foolproof vegetables for first-time gardeners

Gardening can seem intimidating for first-timers. Here are a handful of vegetables you can easily grow without much experience.

1. Carrots are hardy and grow well in cool conditions. They can be harvested in late July for baby carrots or after the first frost for large, sweet-tasting ones. Orange varieties are the most re­liable growers.

2. Lettuce tolerates shade better than other vegetables and grows fast. You can enjoy a weekly harvest all summer long when sown in succession. There are also plenty of varieties, including romaine, iceberg, butterhead and Batavia.

3. Radishes grow fast and tolerate cool weather. These low-maintenance plants can be grown in small gardens and make great gap fillers. As a bonus, their strong odour tends to deter pests.

4. Bush beans germinate quickly and aren’t susceptible to many diseases. Moreover, a small patch of bush beans can yield an impressive amount of produce — up to one pound per plant! Bush beans also return nitrogen to the soil to keep your garden healthy.

Pick up the seeds you need at your local nursery or garden centre.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Happy National Nurses (Day) Week!
Living

Happy National Nurses (Day) Week!

They’re so great, they get an entire week!! Many people owe their health to dedicated nurses working in hospitals and clinics across the world. We’d be in a sorry state…

National Sleepover Day
Living

National Sleepover Day

May 9th is National Sleepover Day, a day to reminisce and/or relive the fun sleepovers you had with friends over the years. One way to celebrate National Sleepover Day…