5 tips for a pet-friendly holiday season

Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather, but it can also be a stressful time for pets. With all the new people, noise and activity, it’s important to take steps to make sure your furry friends stay safe and happy. Here are five tips for a pet-friendly holiday season.

1. Stick to a routine. The holidays can disrupt your pet’s normal routine, which can lead to stress. Try to keep things as consistent as possible with their feeding, walking and playtime schedules.

2. Create a safe space. If you have guests coming over, designate a quiet room or area where your pet can go to relax and escape the noise. Make sure this space has everything your pet needs, such as food, water and a bed.

3. Supervise your pet. Watch your pet closely to prevent them from getting into trouble, such as chewing on decorations or getting into food that’s not safe for them.

4. Be mindful of what they eat. Many holiday foods are toxic to pets. Keep all “human food” out of reach, and don’t give your pets treats they’re not used to.

5. Have an emergency plan. If your pet is injured or poisoned, it’s important to have a plan in place. Find out which local vet clinics are available for emergency calls. Know the signs of poisoning and what to do if your pet ingests something toxic.

Follow these tips and enjoy the festivities, knowing your furry friend is in good hands.