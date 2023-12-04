5 tips for a pet-friendly holiday season

December 4, 2023 — Changed at 15 h 03 min on November 14, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
5 tips for a pet-friendly holiday season

Christmas is a time for family and friends to gather, but it can also be a stressful time for pets. With all the new people, noise and activity, it’s important to take steps to make sure your furry friends stay safe and happy. Here are five tips for a pet-friendly holiday season.

1. Stick to a routine. The holidays can disrupt your pet’s normal routine, which can lead to stress. Try to keep things as consistent as possible with their feeding, walking and playtime schedules.

2. Create a safe space. If you have guests coming over, designate a quiet room or area where your pet can go to relax and escape the noise. Make sure this space has everything your pet needs, such as food, water and a bed.

3. Supervise your pet. Watch your pet closely to prevent them from getting into trouble, such as chewing on decorations or getting into food that’s not safe for them.

4. Be mindful of what they eat. Many holiday foods are toxic to pets. Keep all “human food” out of reach, and don’t give your pets treats they’re not used to.

5. Have an emergency plan. If your pet is injured or poisoned, it’s important to have a plan in place. Find out which local vet clinics are available for emergency calls. Know the signs of poisoning and what to do if your pet ingests something toxic.

Follow these tips and enjoy the festivities, knowing your furry friend is in good hands.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Dice Day
Living

National Dice Day

December 4th is National Dice Day. Get ready to roll with endless possibilities! These small cubes hold the key to fun, excitement, and endless entertainment with friends…

Let’s Hug Day
Living

Let’s Hug Day

December 3rd is Let’s Hug Day. Hugging can lower stress, boost happiness, and strengthen bonds. It’s a great way to show love and appreciation, and it feels amazing! Grab…