8 tips to relieve headaches

Headaches have many causes, including stress, illness, substance abuse, lack of sleep, poor posture and more. The next time you have a headache, use these eight tips to try and relieve it:

1. Drink plenty of water.

2. Sit somewhere quiet and do something relaxing.

3. Take a pain reliever. Ask your pharmacist for advice

on which one is right for you.

4. Gently massage your head, neck and shoulders.

5. Use essential oils known to soothe headaches. Lavender is a good choice.

6. Drink a cup of coffee.

7. Apply heat or cold to painful areas,

such as your forehead and neck.

8. Do yoga.

After a bit of trial and error, you’ll discover which tips work best for you. If these solutions don’t work, or if your pain is sudden and hard to bear, consult a healthcare professional.