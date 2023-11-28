A fond farewell

November 28, 2023
Big Brother Big Sisters are losing a good one. Congratulations to Carol Ann as she begins a new chapter in her life: Retirement. BBBS Cornwall have been blessed to have Carol Ann as its Mentoring Coordinator for the past two years. Carol Ann played an essential role in building up our programs following the different shutdowns during the pandemic. Because of her hard work and dedication, we will be serving approximately 100 students in the different schools of Cornwall & District for 2023-2024. While we certainly will miss Carol Ann (although we suspect she will still be around in some fashion), we want to wish her a wonderful retirement.
Your colleagues Cheryl, Joel, Jess and Pierre-Luc
