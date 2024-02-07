Bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed jalapeños

Bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed jalapeños

You need just four ingredients to prepare these decadent appetizers. However, sensitive tastebuds beware!

 

Ingredients (Servings: 16)

• 8 good-sized jalapeños

• 1 cup cream cheese, room temperature

• 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, room temperature

• 16 thin slices of bacon

 

Homemade Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Poppers

 

Directions

1. Set the oven to 400 F. Use convection bake mode if possible.

2. Cut the jalapeños lengthwise. Remove the seeds and white membranes with a spoon. Wear gloves and keep your hands away from your face, especially your eyes.

3. Mix the two cheeses in a bowl and stuff the jalapeños with the mixture.

4. Wrap a slice of bacon around each jalapeño.

5. Place all the jalapeños on a non-stick or parchment-covered baking tray.

6. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the bacon is crisp.

