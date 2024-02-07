Bacon-wrapped, cheese-stuffed jalapeños

You need just four ingredients to prepare these decadent appetizers. However, sensitive tastebuds beware!
Ingredients (Servings: 16)
• 8 good-sized jalapeños
• 1 cup cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 cup grated cheddar cheese, room temperature
• 16 thin slices of bacon
Directions
1. Set the oven to 400 F. Use convection bake mode if possible.
2. Cut the jalapeños lengthwise. Remove the seeds and white membranes with a spoon. Wear gloves and keep your hands away from your face, especially your eyes.
3. Mix the two cheeses in a bowl and stuff the jalapeños with the mixture.
4. Wrap a slice of bacon around each jalapeño.
5. Place all the jalapeños on a non-stick or parchment-covered baking tray.
6. Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until the bacon is crisp.