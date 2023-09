Batman Day takes place on the third Saturday in September each year. It is a global day to celebrate a favorite superhero for many, along with all of the other characters that exist in the Batman universe.

Local Batman fans can celebrate in style by heading over to Fantasy Realm where you will find “promotional comics, exclusive comics, the high-profile debut of the hotly anticipated DC Black Label series BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1 and special giveaways!”