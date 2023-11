November 24th is Black Friday.

Black Friday will have cash registers ringing this November 24. It’s the day of the year when retailers finally start generating profit, thus going from “being in the red” to “being in the black.”

Get out your pocketbook and prepare to shell out some cash, because the Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year!

