Brothers Day

Brother’s Day on May 24th honours the brothers in our lives. Whether we have one or many, they hold a special place in our hearts.

Even for those who don’t have one, someone in their life is usually like a brother to them. Brothers from other mothers are found in a best friend, a brother-in-law, or a cousin. They are the men in our lives we count on even when we don’t talk very often. We share memories, and challenges that frequently began with the phrase, “Watch this!” soon followed by a few laughs.