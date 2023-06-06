D-Day

On this day, Allied forces launched a massive invasion of Normandy, France during World War II, resulting in a pivotal victory that helped turn the tide of the war.

Anyone familiar with the history of World War II knows the significance of D-Day as the largest invasion force in the history of mankind. Taking place on June 6th, 1944, this date is celebrated as the beginning of the end of the war in Europe, since the invasion of northern France marked the turning of the tides in favour of the Allied forces. A year after D-Day, the Allies secured Germany’s surrender, effectively ending the war and restoring peace across the European continent.

