Dental sensitivity: causes and solutions

Did you know that tooth sensitivity affects around one in three adults? Those affected may experience sharp pain in their teeth when drinking hot or cold beverages or eating acidic, sweet or spicy foods. Flossing, oral issues and even inhaling fresh air can also cause discomfort.

Causes

This phenomenon is called dentin hypersensitivity and is generally caused by receding gums. This exposes the roots of the teeth, no longer providing full protection to the sensitive dentin layer beneath the enamel. Tooth sensitivity can also be linked to damaged enamel.

Solutions

Toothaches can be frustrating and limit your food and drink choices. Fortunately, there are solutions to treat and prevent tooth sensitivity. Follow these tips to give yourself the best chance of minimizing pain:

• Whenever possible, avoid acidic foods and drinks that can damage your enamel, such as orange juice and fizzy drinks. At the very least, drink them through a straw

to reduce contact with your teeth.

• Make an appointment with your dentist to diagnose and treat any oral problems you may have, including gingivitis, cavities and bruxism.

• Use a toothpaste designed for sensitive teeth.

• Brush your teeth gently with a soft-bristled brush

at least twice a day.

• Review your brushing technique. Ask your dental hygienist for advice.

Adopting healthy eating and oral hygiene habits can help you avoid tooth sensitivity. See your dentist for personal­ized advice.