September 23rd is Fall Equinox, one of two days of the year when the Sun is exactly above the Equator and day and night are of each 12 hours. Traditionally, Fall Equinox is a time to be thankful for plentiful harvests and prepare for the winter ahead.

Now that summer is over, it is time to enjoy the cooler weather and fall colours, getting ready for the shorter days of winter. Let us know if/how you will be celebrating the Fall Equinox in the comments below!