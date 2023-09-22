Falls Prevention Awareness Day

September 22, 2023
Falls Prevention Awareness Day
(Photo : Stock photo)

September 22nd is Falls Prevention Awareness Day, a very important topic to consider as you or your family members get older and start to notice shifts in mobility.

According to Mayo Clinic, to prevent falls seniors can:

  • Make an appointment with their health care provider.
  • Keep moving.
  • Wear sensible shoes.
  • Remove home hazards.
  • Light up your living space.
  • Use assistive devices.

Incorporating mobility exercises into your routine can make a big difference when it comes to maintaining balance and range of motion as you age.

