September 22nd is Falls Prevention Awareness Day, a very important topic to consider as you or your family members get older and start to notice shifts in mobility.

According to Mayo Clinic, to prevent falls seniors can:

Make an appointment with their health care provider.

Keep moving.

Wear sensible shoes.

Remove home hazards.

Light up your living space.

Use assistive devices.

Incorporating mobility exercises into your routine can make a big difference when it comes to maintaining balance and range of motion as you age.