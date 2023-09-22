September 22nd is Falls Prevention Awareness Day, a very important topic to consider as you or your family members get older and start to notice shifts in mobility.
According to Mayo Clinic, to prevent falls seniors can:
- Make an appointment with their health care provider.
- Keep moving.
- Wear sensible shoes.
- Remove home hazards.
- Light up your living space.
- Use assistive devices.
Incorporating mobility exercises into your routine can make a big difference when it comes to maintaining balance and range of motion as you age.