Ghost Walk for Charity Hosts Murder Mystery Evening

In the mood for something fun and different this Mother’s Day weekend?

Ghost Walk for Charity is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner and Show on Saturday, May 13, at City Limits. Local company, Murder on the Funny Side Productions, will be the entertainment for the night with their show ‘Clues Lead to Murder in the Downtown Abbey‘, written by Laurie Mcrae-Bingley.

The Ghost Walk for Charity board brings this exciting event to Cornwall just in time for spring, as a complement to their annual golf fundraiser in September and Ghost Walk for Charity in October.

The night will consist of a three-course meal and show, with a cash bar available. There are prizes to be won, a silent auction, and more. Come dressed in character (50s/60s theme) or keep it casual, it’s up to you!

Ghost Walk for Charity board members Turcotte and Kaye joked with Seaway News that some people have been hesitant to buy tickets, associating the event with the frightening Ghost Walk for Charity.

“That’s what we do to raise money but not this – this is an evening of sit-down entertainment for the whole family,” said Shawn Kaye, Board Member, “We raise good money for Cornwall. That’s what it’s all about; helping these organizations with funding and it’s so needed right now. It’s really nice to be able to hand over cheques to organizations who need it.”

After last year’s Ghost Walk for Charity, the board donated to six local not-for-profits. In addition to these larger yearly donations, the Ghost Walk for Charity Board is launching a new year-round community grant program.

“We want to raise money throughout the year so we can give money throughout the year. Things pop up and requests come in all the time. This is just something the community can access,” said Board Chair, Michael Turcotte, “Maybe somebody requires an assisted device, as an example, that doesn’t have the funds to get it. They can apply through our website.”

Tickets for the Murder Mystery Dinner and Show can be purchased at Foot and Ankle Clinic/Step Above Footwear (1077 Pitt Street) or from any of the Ghost Walk Board of Directors.